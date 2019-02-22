



BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police at the University of California at Berkeley have released a new photo of a man suspected of assaulting a volunteer with a conservative group Tuesday afternoon in Sproul Plaza.

The victim told police he was at a table for the student group Turning Point USA when two men came up and started arguing.

The suspect knocked over the table and punched the victim several times, injuring the man’s nose and eye, police said. The suspect left before officers arrived.

In response to the attack, Chancellor Carol Christ sent a statement to the campus community condemning “violence and harassment of any sort, for any reason.”

“That sort of behavior is intolerable and has no place here,” Christ said.

The incident was recorded by two Cal students with cellphones and video of the encounter has since gone viral.

In the video, a man in black can be seen shoving Hayden Williams, a volunteer with conservative group Talking Points USA. On his table in Upper Sproul was a sign that read, “Hate Crimes Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims” — a reference to the Jussie Smollett case — and another saying “This is MAGA Country.”

Police do not believe the suspect is a student or affiliated with the university. They are asking anyone who has information about the case or the suspect in the photograph to call them at (510) 642-6760.

