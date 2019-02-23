



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco firefighters Friday evening gave up their methodical search for a woman reportedly buried in a landslide that dumped several tons of dirt onto a beach at Fort Funston in the afternoon.

Witnesses said they saw two women climbing up the 80-foot cliff with a dog around 2:30 p.m.

Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said witnesses told fire officials that the women were about halfway up when the cliff started caving in on top of them.

Fort Funston is set above steep sandstone cliffs and is a protected area within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which says the cliff is about 200 feet above the San Francisco beach.

Bystanders pulled out one woman and began frantically digging for the other. Firefighters were called around 2:40 p.m. and took over the digging. The woman who was rescued did not have serious injuries, according to Baxter. The dog was uninjured.

Firefighters called out a search-and-rescue dog to help look for the buried woman but they still hadn’t found her by 5 p.m.

The attempt to find her alive was called off at 6 p.m. and crews started searching for her body.

The search will continue Saturday morning, fire officials said.

