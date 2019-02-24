Oakland Strike:Latest on Oakland teachers strike, survival guide for parents and more
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMCollege Basketball
    12:45 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMYour Help is Needed Now!
    4:00 PMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Berkeley, CHP, Drunk Driving, Drunk Driving Arrest, DUI


BERKELEY (CBS SF) — In an ironic twist, the California Highway Patrol arrested a motorist on suspicion of DUI Sunday morning after he was stopped driving a car with a sign warning against drinking and driving.

A dark-colored sedan was stopped by officers after it was spotted around 4 a.m. weaving across three lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Gilman Street exit in Berkeley, according to CHP Officer Herman Baza.

'Ironic' CHP DUI Arrest

CHP arrest suspected drunk driver in car with sign warning against drinking and driving, (CHP Photo via Twitter)

The car featured a sponsored sign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that read: “I should probably get a ride home” (with the word “probably” crossed out) and “Buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

The male driver was well over the legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08 percent, Baza said.

The NHTSA pays motorists to carry the anti-DUI signs on their cars, he said.

“It’s a good message but he’s not necessarily the best role model,” Baza said. “He was weaving all over the place. We caught him early enough that we prevented him from crashing.”

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s