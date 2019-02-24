BERKELEY (CBS SF) — In an ironic twist, the California Highway Patrol arrested a motorist on suspicion of DUI Sunday morning after he was stopped driving a car with a sign warning against drinking and driving.
A dark-colored sedan was stopped by officers after it was spotted around 4 a.m. weaving across three lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Gilman Street exit in Berkeley, according to CHP Officer Herman Baza.
The car featured a sponsored sign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that read: “I should probably get a ride home” (with the word “probably” crossed out) and “Buzzed driving is drunk driving.”
The male driver was well over the legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08 percent, Baza said.
The NHTSA pays motorists to carry the anti-DUI signs on their cars, he said.
“It’s a good message but he’s not necessarily the best role model,” Baza said. “He was weaving all over the place. We caught him early enough that we prevented him from crashing.”
