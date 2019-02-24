



BERKELEY (CBS SF) — In an ironic twist, the California Highway Patrol arrested a motorist on suspicion of DUI Sunday morning after he was stopped driving a car with a sign warning against drinking and driving.

A dark-colored sedan was stopped by officers after it was spotted around 4 a.m. weaving across three lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Gilman Street exit in Berkeley, according to CHP Officer Herman Baza.

The car featured a sponsored sign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that read: “I should probably get a ride home” (with the word “probably” crossed out) and “Buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

The male driver was well over the legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08 percent, Baza said.

The NHTSA pays motorists to carry the anti-DUI signs on their cars, he said.

“It’s a good message but he’s not necessarily the best role model,” Baza said. “He was weaving all over the place. We caught him early enough that we prevented him from crashing.”

DRIVER OF CAR WITH SIGN "I SHOULD PROBABLY GET A RIDE HOME" ARRESTED FOR DUI Car weaving in 3 lanes on I-80. Driver arrested for going way over the legal limit. Ironic for someone driving drunk with a sign encouraging not to drink & drive The lad was got by the Irony Gods.. pic.twitter.com/4nD9HnEzyI — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 24, 2019

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed