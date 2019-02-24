OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Some troubling news: a KPIX 5 news crew covering the Oakland Teachers Strike was robbed of camera and tripod by an armed suspect, who then shot their security guard before fleeing on Sunday evening.

Reporter Joe Vasquez and photographer John Anglin were gathering interviews for the strike at the Oakland Library near 81st Ave. when the suspect robbed them of their equipment.

The KPIX 5 crew was outside their news van when a car pulled up. The driver got out of the car and pulled a gun on the crew, demanding their camera. The crew surrendered the equipment and then began walking back to the van.

The suspect then shot the security guard, Matt Meredith, in the upper leg. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately known. He fled the scene and remains at large.

So thankful @joenewsman and photographer John Anglin are safe. Grateful for the bravery of their guard..praying for a Fast recovery #hero #brave #protectjournalists — Elizabeth Cook (@ElizabethKPIX) February 25, 2019

Vasquez and Anglin were said to be OK, but understandably shaken up. Oakland police were currently investigating.

