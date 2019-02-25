4th bore in the Caldecott Tunnel. (CBS) Cars driving through the 4th bore in the Caldecott Tunnel. (CBS)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Eastbound lanes in the Caldecott Tunnel on state Highway 24 in Oakland were blocked Monday morning by a car fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An alert for heavy traffic was issued after the fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m.

The CHP said a car began to smoke unprovoked while going through the tunnel and eventually caught fire. Both eastbound bores were blocked as crews worked to clear the vehicle and the smoke.

No one was injured, according to the CHP.

