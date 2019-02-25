SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s district attorney’s office has dismissed some 8,000 marijuana convictions with the use of technology to identify cases made eligible through the passage of California’s law allowing use of recreational marijuana.
District Attorney George Gascón and tech-based civil rights advocacy group Code for America hosted a news conference at the Hall of Justice Monday to announce what was billed as a “unprecedented development” for marijuana-related convictions: the use of computer-based algorithms to identify eligible cases.
Gascón’s office is the first California prosecutor’s office to announce full compliance in clearing criminal records required when voters approved the broad legalization of pot. Gascón announced last year that he would retroactively apply the proposition to misdemeanor and felony marijuana convictions dating back to 1975.
