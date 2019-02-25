YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — A 56-year-old Cupertino woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by falling ice and rock on a closed trail at Yosemite National Park, according to park rangers.

Park rangers said Xuan Wang was walking on the closed Mist Trail, a popular trail from Yosemite Valley to the top of Vernal Fall, when she was struck at 12:30 p.m.

She succumbed to her injuries soon thereafter.

Officials said the trail is closed this time of year due to icy and hazardous conditions. The closure was clearly marked and there was a gate on the trail reminding visitors of the closure.

“Wang ignored the signs, went around the gate and the incident happened on the trail leading to Vernal Fall,” the park said in a release.

Her death remains under investigation. No further information will be released until the investigation is completed.