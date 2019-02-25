Oakland Strike:Latest on Oakland teachers strike, survival guide for parents and more
EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old East Palo Alto resident was arrested Monday in connection with a 2016 sexual assault of a child, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joaquin Sanchez was arrested at his workplace in Millbrae on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.

Sexual assault suspect Joaquin Sanchez ( San Mateo County
Sheriff’s Office )

In 2016, Sanchez allegedly assaulted a victim who was under 10 years old on two occasions in unincorporated Redwood City and East Palo Alto.

Authorities believe Sanchez may have abused other victims. Anyone who had contact with him, allowed him to be around children, or believe others may have been victimized, can contact Detective Jose Velasquez at (650) 363-4062 or jvelasquez@smcgov.org or Detective Sgt. Joe Cang at (650) 363-4008 or jcang@smcgov.org

