



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) Once a month during the school year, you’ll find Olympic Gold Medalist Brian Boitano and his coach and manager, Linda Leaver, teaching kids on the ice. For the last 21 years, they’ve introduced more than 10,000 inner-city children to ice skating through their nonprofit, Youth Skate.

“I really like that: seeing the sense of accomplishment they have from physical activity,” Boitano said.

“It’s cold, it’s slippery, it’s scary. They’re like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ An hour later, they’re holding hands with their friends, skating together,” said Leaver.

For many of the kids, it’s their first time on the ice. Fifth through ninth graders take part in Youth Skate. In addition to the free skating session, their school receives a copy of Boitano’s book, “Boitano’s Edge,” and the children receive a T-shirt, snacks, and a coupon to return to the rink to skate for free. Many do.

It’s supported by the city of San Francisco and its redevelopment agency, the San Francisco Unified School District, and the Yerba Buena ice rink.

“I thought it’d be bad, but it’s kind of working all right,” said Tatiana Tellez, a student at Glen Park Elementary School.

“You can practice, you can do a lot of stuff like Brian is doing,” added classmate Shant Dorsey.

Fifth grade teacher Chris Leishman can see her students build confidence.

“Some kids who’d normally say, ‘This is too hard,’ they’re like, ‘Totally,'” she smiled.

Leaver and Boitano have worked together almost 50 years. She started coaching him when he was 8 years old.

At Youth Skate, they work side by side: she helps beginners, he teaches the more advanced students, and everyone wins.

“The memories and the sense that they can do something they didn’t think they could do is really important,” Leaver said.

“That’s why it’s so fulfilling. Everyone improves, and they love it,” reflected Boitano.

So for giving San Francisco students lessons on and off the ice, this week’s Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Brian Boitano and Linda Leaver.