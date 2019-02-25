SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who allegedly stole a piece of luggage from a carousel at San Francisco International Airport last week.

It wasn’t just any luggage, however, police said — it contained a Glock 9mm pistol, two magazines, 20 rounds of ammunition, two flashlights and a holster.

Security cameras captured the incident, which happened Feb. 17 around 1:40 p.m. at the airport’s Terminal 3, according to police.

Police on Monday released a security camera image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the police department’s Cargo Theft Task Force at (650) 821-7007 or at sfosfpdcargo@flysfo.com.

