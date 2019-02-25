PALO ALTO (CNN) — The Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a federal judge to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt of a settlement deal reached last year.

The request from regulators in a court filing Monday sent the carmaker’s stock plummeting more than 4% after hours.

The US government’s ask is tied to a claim from Musk on Twitter last week that “Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019.”

Meant to say annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2019

Regulators say that Musk did not ask for or receive pre-approval before publishing the tweet, per the terms of the settlement agreement.

He later had to send a follow-up tweet indicating that the company will actually deliver just 400,000 cars this year.

© Copyright 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.