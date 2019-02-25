SONOMA (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old man and six juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning as suspects in the smashing of at least six vehicles with baseball bats, Sonoma police said.

Police officers were called to the Blue Wing Drive area shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on a report of several people running through the neighborhood damaging cars, with at least one of them carrying a bat, police said.

The caller said one of their vehicle’s windshields had been smashed, and the side mirror on their other vehicle was broken. The caller provided clothing descriptions of the suspects and said they got into a white sedan, which then headed south on First Street East.

That information was broadcast to Sonoma police and to Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies, who saw the suspect vehicle turning onto East Spain Street. The car was stopped.

Police said all six juveniles were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, conspiracy, and being a minor in possession of alcohol and of marijuana. Two of the juveniles were booked into custody at Juvenile Hall, while the other four were cited and released to their parents.

The adult suspect was identified as 19-year-old Juan Carlos Subillaga of Boyes Hot Springs. Subillaga was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said it does not appear that theft was a motive. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sonoma Police Department at (707) 996-3602.

