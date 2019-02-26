EUGENE, Oregon (CBS SF) – An Amtrak train bound for the Bay Area with 183 passengers on board is finally on the move, 36 hours after it became stuck in remote part of Oregon.

The Coast Starlight train left Seattle early Sunday. It hit the tree a tree southeast of Eugene, Oregon, Sunday evening. The 183 passengers were kept on the train because the heavy snow had knocked out power in the town of Oakridge, the closest populated place to the train, Amtrak said in a statement.

There was enough food on the train for the passengers, the statement said. More than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow had fallen in the area by Monday.

Rebekah Dodson boarded the train Sunday afternoon in the small Oregon city of Albany and had expected to be in Klamath Falls by 9:50 p.m.

The train at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday “came to a sudden halt and the conductor said that they had some damage from some low-hanging limbs because of the sudden snow storm and they were going to stop and fix it,” Dodson said.

Amtrak Executive Vice President Scot Naparstek apologized in a statement.

“With more than a foot of heavy snow and numerous trees blocking the track, we made every decision in the best interest of the safety of our customers during the unfortunate sequence of events,” he said.

Officials decided that the train was the safest place for passengers to stay because it had food, heat electricity and functioning toilets, Naparstek said.

He said Amtrak will contact customers “to provide refunds and other compensation as appropriate.”

The Coast Starlight makes Bay Area stops in Martinez, Emeryville, Oakland and San Jose, before arriving at its final destination in Los Angeles.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.