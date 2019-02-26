GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings as the latest atmospheric river storm threatens to send North Bay rivers over the edge Tuesday.

One of the major concerns is the Russian River near Guerneville, where the river is expected to be at flood stage by 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, if not sooner.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville from Tuesday evening until further notice. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by late tomorrow evening.#cawx pic.twitter.com/1gwRtbCSuk — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2019

According to KPIX 5 meteorologist Mary Lee, the river at Guerneville is expected to crest at 41.6 feet, nearly 10 feet above flood stage, by Wednesday night.

Major flooding expected on the Russian River at Guerneville. Reaching flood stage tonight. Cresting several feet above flood stage at 41.6 feet by tomorrow night. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/yDjS2QRv4Z — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) February 26, 2019

Forecasters also project the Napa River could rise above flood stage by late Tuesday night.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Napa River near St. Helena from this evening until further notice. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage late this evening.#cawx pic.twitter.com/cwcpmWqG0R — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2019

An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for all of Sonoma County until 11 a.m., while a flood advisory remains in effect for Marin and Napa counties until 9:30 a.m.

The rising waters have led to numerous road closures in the North Bay, including Highway 1 between Point Reyes Station and Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Officials at Point Reyes National Seashore have warned potential visitors not to come.

Weather Alert – There is flooding on all access roads into Point Reyes National Seashore this morning. Please be advised not to attempt to come to the park. You could end up getting stuck. All visitors centers will be closed as well. (jd) — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) February 26, 2019

A mudslide has also closed Main Street at Vine Street in Monte Rio.

Drivers are being advised not to attempt to cross flooded roadways.

At least four school districts in Sonoma County have also closed for the day, due to flooding on bus routes.

Flooding isn’t the only concern. Sonoma County opened its emergency operation center at 8 a.m. It is in anticipation of any storm related damage, including potential mudslides in the burn scar from the 2017 Wine Country wildfires.

Rain, heavy at times is expected to continue in the North Bay through the morning hours, before shifting southward in the afternoon.

Strong winds are expected to continue, raising the potential for downed trees and power outages. The weather service has extended a wind advisory for the Diablo Range, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains and North Bay mountains through 3 a.m. Wednesday.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.