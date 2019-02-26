



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of San Francisco’s most venerable rock clubs will be hosting a two-day blowout of heavy psychedelia and hard rock on the first weekend of May when the Heavy Psych Sounds takes over the Bottom of the Hill with headliners Red Fang and Nebula and much more.

Organized by noted Italian psychedelic rock imprint Heavy Psych Sounds and brought to the Bay Area in partnership with local show promoter and design company Subliminal SF and sponsor Iron Man Moving, the epic weekend of heavy music was announced Tuesday morning and marks the only two-day stop for the inaugural year of the U.S. festival. It also plays Los Angeles on May 3 and two dates with a different line-up in Texas the following weekend. The label held it’s first edition of the HPS festival in its Italian headquarters of Rome before branching out to host events in the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands, but this round of dates will be the first time Heavy Psych Sounds brings the festival to the States.

Offering up a mix of metal, heavy psych and stoner/desert rock bands, the two-day fest will feature regular Bay Area visitors Red Fang headlining Saturday’s bill alongside Texas-based proto-metal outfit Duel, LA stoner rock band the Freeks featuring former Fu Manchu and Nebula drummer Ruben Romano, local hard-prog favorites Glitter Wizard and renowned Palm Desert experimentalists Yawning Man.

Sunday’s line-up brings the reunited stoner-rock pioneers Nebula band to San Francisco for the first time in ages along with SF veteran rockers Hot Lunch (who are preparing to release their sophomore album Seconds), guitarist Mario Lalli and his iconic desert rock outfit Fatso Jetson as well as Bay Area favorites Banquet and Turn Me On Dead Man. Tickets for the shows are $30 for each day or $50 for a two-day pass. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Bottom of the Hill website.