Firefighters at the scene of a hazardous materials incident at 75 E. Trimble Rd. in San Jose.

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose evacuated people from a business park following reports of an unknown hazardous material Tuesday morning.

A fire department hazmat team searched a building at an office complex at 75 E. Trimble Road in North San Jose with multiple meters in protective clothing.

No hazardous material was found and shortly after 11 a.m. the evacuation was cancelled.

No injuries were reported. No word yet on what prompted the original hazmat report.

