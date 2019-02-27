



GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – While torrential rains that have pounded the North Bay have subsided, both the Russian and Napa rivers have flooded, and the water continued to rise Wednesday morning.

Along the Russian River in Sonoma County, officials said the town of Guerneville was completely isolated, as all roads leading to the community were flooded. As of 7 a.m., the river was at 42 feet, which is considered major flood stage.

KPIX 5 reporter Jackie Ward and her photographer attempted to travel to Guerneville early Wednesday morning, but were unable to due to the flooding.

Well, we TRIED to get to #Guerneville this morning, but got stopped at Old River Road and Scenic Road because of flooding. Set up in #Forestville now where we are watching cars get swallowed by rising water levels. pic.twitter.com/sKyMBT1VhU — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) February 27, 2019

The river at Guerneville is expected to crest at 46 feet Wednesday night, which would make it the sixth highest on record and the highest the river has been since 1997. According to the National Weather Service, the river is not expected to be below the flood stage of 32 feet until Friday.

Thousands of people in Sonoma County remained under evacuation orders.

Here are the communities covered by the order:

Asti

Bailhache

Chianti

Guerneville

Guernewood

Guernewood Park

Hacienda

Jenner

Jimtown

Korbel

Lytton

Northwood

Northwood Lodge

Rio Dell

Rolands

Sheridan

Duncans Mills

El Bonita

Mirabel Heights

Mirabel Park

Monte Rio

Montesano

Summerhome Park

Vacation Beach

Wilson Grove

Meanwhile, the Napa River has also overflowed its banks late Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m., the river at Napa has reached 26.37 feet, above the flood stage of 25 feet. The river is expected to crest at 26.6 feet later in the day.

Napa river flooding this morning. Expected to rest about 11am @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/lHEFZ59Zp9 — Emily Turner (@emilyKPIX) February 27, 2019

Parts of West Marin County were also flooded, with the Lagunitas Creek nearly rising to the bridge at Point Reyes Station. The water filled yards and flowed underneath homes. The Nicaso Reservoir also went over its spillway.