



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a recovered gas pipeline that led to a fire in San Francisco earlier this month shows damage consistent with being ruptured by third-party excavators.

In a preliminary report issued Wednesday, investigators also say the Feb. 6 fire took more than two hours to extinguish, though crews from Pacific Gas & Electric were on site 20 minutes after the fire began.

The agency will continue its investigation into whether the third-party, Kilford Engineering, was sufficiently prepared and qualified to do the excavation work.

The board will also examine the response by city officials and PG&E.

Utility workers took two hours to isolate and shut off gas fueling the fire, prompting questions from some as to why it took so long. PG&E officials said crews needed to dig by hand and that they didn’t want to shut off gas to more customers than necessary on what was a cold day.

Police and fire department personnel evacuated people within a one-block radius of the fire as flames shot 30 feet into the air.

“I saw this spew of gas coming out of where they were working, and I said, ‘That’s a gas main,’ said witness John Anglin. “And within probably five seconds, all of a sudden it ignited and the flames just shot, like, straight up the air, probably 20, 30 feet up in the air. It was crazy.”

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said workers with a private contractor were installing a fiber-optic cable line when they ripped into a gas line with an excavator. The flames enveloped the excavator and spread quickly to the nearby restaurant.

The fire destroyed a popular Chinese dim sum restaurant, forced 100 people to evacuate and disrupted natural gas service to more than 300 customers. There were no injuries.

MasTec, the construction company that was working on the site where the gas line exploded, released a statement the evening of the gas line rupture and fire.

“On behalf of all of us at MasTec, we want to express our deep concern for those affected by the gas line rupture earlier today. We are working in close coordination with the public safety officials and understand that no injuries or fatalities were reported in connection with the incident. We thank the emergency personnel, firefighters and other first responders for their quick actions today and for their service to the community. Along with others, we have initiated an investigation of the event and that investigation is ongoing at this time. We appreciate the interest many have expressed but must reserve further public comment until our investigation has concluded. Until then, we will continue to cooperate with the appropriate authorities and engage with those most impacted,” said John Higgins, Group President of the Utility Services Group at MasTec.

