LOMPOC (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old San Jose man was arrested for alleged attempted murder after nearly strangling a doctor with a rope outside a hospital in Santa Barbara County.

Police in Lompoc received a 911 call reporting the attack near Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and responded to 1515 E. Ocean Ave.

The suspect, identified as Long Lu, allegedly approached the man from behind, placed a rope around his neck and choked him until he passed out, according to police.

Lu then grabbed the victim’s property and fled the area, police said. The victim regained consciousness and yelled for help, and was treated for injuries at the hospital.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center officials said the victim is a physician at the hospital and was preparing to enter the building at its rear entrance when he was attacked by the suspect.

Witnesses spotted Lu in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and informed police. He was located, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into jail with bail set at $1 million.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.