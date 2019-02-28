EMERYVILLE (KPIX 5) – Three people were killed when a SUV veered off the roadway and crashed into a parked big-rig in Emeryville early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Westbound Interstate 80 at Powell Street. According to the California Highway Patrol, the SUV ended up being pinned under the big-rig.

“We have no reason to believe there was any circumstances that caused the vehicle to veer off the road. It is unknown at this time,” said Sgt. Nathan White of the CHP. “We don’t know if alcohol or drugs were involved. We do not know whether speed was a factor.”

The CHP said a fourth person in the SUV survived and was brought to Highland Hospital in Oakland with critical injuries.

The investigation prompted lane closures for more than two hours, but those lanes have since reopened.