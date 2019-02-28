



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The family of a young woman who was buried under a landslide at Fort Funston in San Francisco last week has issued a statement about the loss of their loved one.

The statement identified the victim as 22-year-old Kyra Sunshine Scarlet, an Oakley resident originally from Utah and born in Florida.

Scarlet was walking her dog along with a friend halfway on a cliff above the beach at Fort Funston when the earth gave way, burying both women. The friend was rescued by bystanders and first responders but Scarlet has yet to be found. The dog escaped as well.

“Kyra Sunshine was a beautiful, sweet, amazing woman,” said the family’s statement. “She died in one of her favorite places after hiking with her sweet dog Iris and her dear friend.

“The family’s faith allows for them to be at peace knowing that Kyra Sunshine is in a better place and that they will be reunited in the future.”

The family also thanked “the many public safety agencies that have worked tirelessly to help find Kyra Sunshine, watch over the site and the kindness they have shown the family.”

The statement also asked for privacy as the family mourns and said a GoFundMe account has been set up in Scarlet’s name.

RELATED: Geology, Wet Weather Make Coastside Cliffs Hazardous

Crews searching for Scarlet’s body under tons of dirt have been hampered by high tide and weather conditions. U.S. Park Police took over recovery operations Friday night after San Francisco firefighters called off a rescue effort of more than three hours. The search resumed Thursday after being suspended over the weekend because of dangerous conditions.

Fort Funston is part of the federal Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is about 10 miles south of the Golden Gate Bridge.