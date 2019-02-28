CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy died in a car crash in Campbell on Tuesday evening, police and the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office confirmed.

Kirk Vasquez was a student and baseball player at Westmont High School. He had committed to the University of the Pacific to play baseball after graduation, and had a bright future ahead of him, friends and loved ones said on social media.

At about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of northbound San Tomas Expressway between Winchester Boulevard and Budd Avenue to a report of a vehicle crashed into a tree.

Vasquez, who had been driving home from a baseball game, was the only occupant of the car and was extricated by Santa Clara County firefighters. He was rushed to a hospital for surgery but died that night, police Capt. Gary Berg said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Berg said it may have been a result of rainy conditions and the speed of the vehicle. No one else was injured.

The California Bulldogs, Vasquez’s club baseball team, said on Twitter that Vasquez would be missed dearly.

“He was a great kid that touched many hearts,” the team wrote.

It also retired his jersey, No. 8, and started a campaign to “playfor8.”

Others who coached or played with Vasquez said he was a great competitor, and a bright and funny teammate. The Campbell Union High School District said the community is deeply saddened by his death.

“As our community grieves for the loss of a young life, our thoughts remain with the family, friends, students, staff and others impacted by this event,” school district officials said in a statement.