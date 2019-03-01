  • KPIX 5On Air

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A man being sought for the assault of a conservative activist on the University of California, Berkeley campus last month has been arrested.

A statement from UC Berkeley Public Affairs said a warrant was issued for suspect Zachary Greenberg and UC police arrested him Friday, booking him into jail at 1 p.m.

Zachary Greenberg (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

A man punches another man at Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus.

A man punches another man at Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus. (Arda Erbil)

Greenberg was identified as one of two men who confronted a conservative activist who had set up a table in Sproul Plaza. Hayden Williams, volunteer with conservative group Talking Points USA was displaying signs that read, “Hate Crimes Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims” – a reference to the Jussie Smollett case – and another saying “This is MAGA Country.”

Greenberg was seen on video landing two punches on Williams – one a glancing blow and another much harder directly on his face.

UC Berkeley police released this photo of a man suspected of injuring a student Tuesday afternoon in Sproul Plaza.

The incident was recorded by two Cal students with cellphones and video of the encounter has since gone viral.

Police will formally present the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of the filing of criminal charges, the university said.

Comments (23)
  1. ASilkscreen (@a_silkscreen) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    It’s PC Principal!

    Reply
  2. Timothy Allen (@timtooltime) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Liberal socialist not man !

    Reply
  3. Jerrell N Strawn (@JerrellStrawn) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    ‘a conservative activist’ my ass. And you wonder why you are fake news.

    Reply
    1. Ralph Kramden - My 10th account! 👌🏻 (@WhiteManBad1) says:
      March 1, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      Q – The whole world is watching.

      Reply
    2. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
      March 1, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      Yes, a Conservative Activist, you triggered, deranged leftist hater!

      Reply
  4. Sam Spade says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Another triggered, out-of-control fascist lefty loon. Throw the book at him as a warning for the others that infest the Left.

    Reply
  5. Ratio Strain (@bonestock51) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    I’m surprised they didn’t report it as “Violence breaks out again at another Trump/conservative event!”. Anyway, glad to see this arrest. A truly bizarre, childish assault by a leftist.

    Reply
  6. T G (@toddalex4) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Looks like he’s about to cry in his mug shot. The Shawshank guys are betting on this fish.

    Reply
    1. Michael Wright says:
      March 1, 2019 at 4:30 pm

      Oh please, this is California, Berkeley no less. This kid, even if convicted will never see the inside of a jail or prison cell. I’m actually surprised that they even cared enough to look for the kid.

      Reply
    2. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
      March 1, 2019 at 4:31 pm

      LOL! Not so tough now, ha ha!

      I will run a background check on this loser and find out what he is.

      In Mexifornia, he will be charged with “disturbing the peace”, he will get 3 days probation, and that will be it. I don’t expect any actual justice to be served at all. Hard left bias is everywhere here.

      Reply
  7. Ralph Kramden - My 10th account! 👌🏻 (@WhiteManBad1) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    It was hard to tell if the fist or the eye socket threw the first punch.

    Reply
  8. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Another brainwashed, unhinged, hate-filled leftist loon finally flies off the handle! The left tells them to “take it to the streets!” Maxine Waters openly advocates physical violence against conservatives, and this is the result.

    Don’t worry, he will have a high-priced lawyer working pro bono for him in no time! It will be an actual miracle if this lobotomized loser does a day of prison time.

    By the way, he doesn’t look so tough in the picture. Something tells me he better not drop the soap in the shower.

    Reply
  9. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    File a civil lawsuit again this hater.

    Ruin him!

    Reply
    1. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
      March 1, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      TYPO: against, not “again” .

      Reply
  10. Intermediary Joe (@MrBobFisher) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    There’s a typo in the article the author meant to say Turning Point USA not “Talking Points USA”

    Reply
    1. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
      March 1, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      Haha, you think they do any research on their stories or proofread? No.

      Reply
  11. Lap Hound (@mylillizajane) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Make an example out of him.

    Reply
    1. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
      March 1, 2019 at 4:42 pm

      Maxine Waters will be using this video to show her minions how it’s done!

      He will walk free. There is no justice in Mexifornia.

      Reply
  12. Kathleen Schilling says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    We used to call it UC Bezerkley for a reason!

    Reply
    1. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
      March 1, 2019 at 4:43 pm

      And San Franfreako, now San Franstinko.

      Reply
  13. Alan Abel says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    THROW THE BUM IN JAIL. Justice to the max!

    Reply
  14. Ralph Kramden - My 10th account! 👌🏻 (@WhiteManBad1) says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Boom!!! To the moon with this leftist Alice!

    Reply

