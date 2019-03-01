BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A man being sought for the assault of a conservative activist on the University of California, Berkeley campus last month has been arrested.
A statement from UC Berkeley Public Affairs said a warrant was issued for suspect Zachary Greenberg and UC police arrested him Friday, booking him into jail at 1 p.m.
Greenberg was identified as one of two men who confronted a conservative activist who had set up a table in Sproul Plaza. Hayden Williams, volunteer with conservative group Talking Points USA was displaying signs that read, “Hate Crimes Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims” – a reference to the Jussie Smollett case – and another saying “This is MAGA Country.”
Greenberg was seen on video landing two punches on Williams – one a glancing blow and another much harder directly on his face.
The incident was recorded by two Cal students with cellphones and video of the encounter has since gone viral.
Police will formally present the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of the filing of criminal charges, the university said.
