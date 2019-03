SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — An Amazon Prime delivery van ended up on its roof after a collision with an Alameda County Fire Department truck Saturday in San Lorenzo, in unincorporated Alameda County.

No one was injured, according to authorities.

Fire department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles posted on social media that the two vehicles collided about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Channel Street and Via Lucas in a residential neighborhood. The fire truck was on its way to a nearby hospital to pick up a firefighter-paramedic when it hit the side of the van.

Another Amazon Prime vehicle came to pick up the packages that were inside the disabled van, Knowles said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

