SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Saturday was moving-in day at the brand-new Sutter Health California Pacific Medical Center hospital on Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco.

Throughout the morning, dozens of ambulances transferred patients from CPMC’s Pacific and California campuses to the new $2.1 billion state-of-the-art facility, which boasts 274 beds and some special features designed for a hospital in the heart of earthquake country.

“One of the most important features is that it will withstand a major earthquake and be able to function on its own fro several days afterwards,” said Warren Browner, who is CEO of the California Pacific Medical Center.

Ryan Bray has been in a Sutter Health facility since being diagnosed with leukemia last May. He was the first patient to be relocated on Saturday and was impressed by the new digs as well as the transfer process itself.

“There was amazing care all the way through and I don’t think they could have done anything better to insure patient safety,” Bray said.

“It’s just an honor to get to come into this new facility and to see what they’ve done with it — it’s just beautiful and I think it will help with overall care,” Bray added.

Hospital officials estimated that about a hundred patients would be transferred into the new facility on Saturday and about the same number Sunday.