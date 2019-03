SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being in a tense standoff with crisis negotiators and police at a San Anselmo home that forced an entire neighborhood to evacuate.



The standoff lasted almost 7 hours and ended Saturday night as officers raided the home and found the suspect dead. Police believe the man shot himself.

Police responded to a report of shots possibly fired at the home, located at 46 Grove Hill Avenue. A shelter-in-place for the area was issued about 12:20 p.m. and 18 homes were evacuated.

Authorities have not confirmed how it started but according to next door neighbor Joe Spring, it may have been a marital dispute with an ex-husband. He said he knew the man well.

“Our neighbor came over saying she was shot at and they were hiding in the bathroom and had to evacuate,” said Spring.

For nearly 7 hours, negotiators with the Crisis Response Team tried to get the suspect to come out. Then shortly after 5 p.m.,, heavily armed officers decided to go in after police evacuated everyone on both sides of the street.

“Once we were able to get the evacuees out of the area then we can make a safe entry to the house,” said Margo Rohrbacher, a spokeswoman with Central Marin Police.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the man or the motive for the shooting that started the intense standoff.

Rohrbacher couldn’t confirm this information, but neighbors say the suspect served in the military.

“The man who committed this act was a veteran with severe PTSD and I don’t think he was being properly cared for or taken care of,” said Spring. He said he did worry though that something like this would happen in his neighborhood.

Spring said his thoughts go out to the man’s family and wishes this had a different ending.

Spring said he is glad the ordeal is over.

“I mean, we were nervous he would come back to the neighborhood. And, I am happy I know my neighbors, and we can feel safe coming feel safe coming to each other’s houses.”

Meantime, investigators were at the home collecting evidence. The residents have been allowed to go back to their homes.

