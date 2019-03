OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four people were in stable condition after being shot early Sunday inside a sports bar in downtown Oakland.

The victims, two men and two women, were shot shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Halftime Sports Bar, 316 14th St., according to Oakland police.

A man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Oakland Police make early morning arrest in the 300 block of 14th Street. The arrest came shorty after 12:30 AM, when Officers arrested a male adult for shooting 4 people inside a business. All 4 victims, two men/two women are listed in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/CJTlMxPfAa — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 3, 2019

