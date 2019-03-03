OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — The Oakland Education Association and its 3,000 teachers walked out on February 21 to demand increases in what they say are some of the lowest salaries for public school teachers in the Bay Area.

On Sunday, teachers gathered at the historic Paramount Theatre to decide if a deal hammered out between union and school district negotiators would bring an end to the week-long strike. Voting was scheduled to take place mid-afternoon with results released by early evening.

“We have achieved so much in the seven days of our historic strike in Oakland,” OEA president Keith Brown said at a news conference.

The tentative contract — featuring an 11 percent raise that also comes with a one-time 3 percent bonus — is a triumph that stands out among the dozen major teacher strike movements that have swept the country in the past year.

“The contract will help ensure more teachers stay in Oakland and that more come to teach in our classrooms and support our students,” said Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell in a statement.

Voting ended around 4:15 p.m. and the ballots went to the OEA office for counting.

Voting is over for Oakland teachers. Ballots are now heading to the OEA office for counting. We are hoping to hear the results of the vote within the next few hours. Yes = Strike is over (new contract approved) No = Strike continues (back to negotiations on new contract) pic.twitter.com/otvnB18Ii0 — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) March 4, 2019

The teachers’ predicament has been illustrative of a national inequity problem in America’s wealthiest communities.

Educators’ struggles to afford housing have also been at the heart of union strife in other high-priced cities from Seattle to Los Angeles, part of a wave of teacher activism that has swept the country since a statewide teachers’ walkout last spring in West Virginia.

It’s an issue that school districts, community groups and others have been working to address in affluent areas to help retain teachers and to make it easier for them to live in and stay involved with the communities they serve.

In California, school districts from Santa Clara in Silicon Valley to Los Angeles have created affordable housing programs to serve their staffs.

The Los Angeles Unified School District started offering apartments on or near its school campuses in 2015 but affordable housing income guidelines have limited the number of teachers living in the units, which are leased instead to lower-paid support staff like bus drivers and teacher assistants.

In January, the Los Angeles teachers union won a 6 percent pay raise after a six-day strike.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report