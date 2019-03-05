EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — BART trains are not stopping at the El Cerrito del Norte station Tuesday evening because of an equipment problem at the station, transit officials said.

At 6:34 p.m., the BART Alert Twitter account posted that trains were passing through the station due to an equipment problem.

Trains are not stopping at DELN due to an equipment prob at stn. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 6, 2019

The agency later confirmed that trains were running through the station because of a power outage in the area. PG&E said that approximately 3,000 customers were being affected by the outage that extended north through El Cerrito and west into Richmond.

Trains are not stopping at DELN due to a pg&e power outage. parallel bus svc is available via a/c transit bus 72, 72m and 76. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 6, 2019

PG&E said that the estimated time of restoring power was 8:30 p.m.

BART officials said that they are transporting a new generator for the station to mitigate the outage, while PG&E crews work on restoring power.