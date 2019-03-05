Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) – Whatever one thinks of Elon Musk, he seems like a man who doesn’t leave things to chance — like the names of his new cars.
When he announced the unveiling of the new Model Y last weekend on Twitter, one of his followers set off a flurry of speculation when he noted: Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y — spells SEXY.
Model S
Model 3
Model X
Model Y
S3XY 😉
— Jacobo (@JacoboWong) March 4, 2019
One comment said Ford owns the Model E, so Musk had to use a 3, instead.
If you missed the announcement, here’s Musk’s March 3 tweet:
Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019