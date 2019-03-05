  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Elon Musk, Model X, S3XY, Tesla


FREMONT (CBS SF) – Whatever one thinks of Elon Musk, he seems like a man who doesn’t leave things to chance — like the names of his new cars.

When he announced the unveiling of the new Model Y last weekend on Twitter, one of his followers set off a flurry of speculation when he noted: Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y — spells SEXY.

One comment said Ford owns the Model E, so Musk had to use a 3, instead.

If you missed the announcement, here’s Musk’s March 3 tweet:

