NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators were warning people not to use certain Claire’s makeup products because tests confirmed they contained asbestos.

The Food and Drug Administration says Claire’s refused its request for a recall, and that the agency doesn’t have the power to force one. A representative for Claire’s did not immediately have a comment.

The FDA said it learned of reports of asbestos in products sold by retailers Claire’s and Justice in 2017. Justice issued a recall that year. Claire’s removed products from stores but didn’t issue a recall.

Cosmetics don’t need FDA approval. Tuesday’s warning comes after the FDA said its tests confirmed asbestos in one Justice product and the three Claire’s products.

Claire’s is a jewelry and accessories retailer and operates more than 2,500 stores in North America and Europe, and hundreds of franchised stores in the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and South Africa.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.