



BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The suspect in a brutal attack of a conservative activist on the University of California, Berkeley campus last month has been charged with two counts of felony assault, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Zachary Greenberg with two counts of felony assault, one count of committing a verbal threat and a misdemeanor vandalism charge.

Greenberg was identified as one of two men who confronted a conservative activist who had set up a table in Sproul Plaza. Hayden Williams, volunteer with conservative group Turning Points USA was displaying signs that read, “Hate Crimes Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims” – a reference to the Jussie Smollett case – and another saying “This is MAGA Country.”

The suspect was seen in a video landing two punches on Williams – one a glancing blow and another much harder directly on his face.

The incident was recorded by two Cal students with cellphones and video of the encounter has since gone viral.

UC-Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ issued a statement after the incident.

“That sort of behavior is intolerable and has no place here,” Christ said.