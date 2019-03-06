GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Department of Health Services issued a household hazardous waste warning on Tuesday in the aftermath of last week’s storm and subsequent widespread flooding.

Interim County Health Officer Dr. Karen Holbrook issued the warning, which declared several household items as hazardous, including adhesives, paint, paint additives, grease/rust solvents, wood/metal cleaners, household polishes/cleaners, cosmetics, lighter fluids, pesticides, automotive fluid/parts, batteries and broken thermometers, all of which county officials said cannot be disposed of in normal garbage.

The county is asking residents to place the hazardous materials on the side of the road near their property. Trained staff began picking it up on Tuesday and a special collection will also take place on Saturday.

According to the county, flooding affected 2,572 homes near the Russian River and other low-lying areas.

