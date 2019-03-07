Firefighters board a disabled train on an elevated trackway near Union City station, March 7, 2019. (Alameda County Fire Dept.)

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A smoky BART train near the Union City station was causing major delays Thursday evening on the Fremont line.

Alameda County Fire said the train was shut down just north of the Union City station. Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering brake drum on one of the brakes, according to a tweet.

10 min delay on WARM line in WARM and RICH dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 8, 2019

Service was stopped between South Hayward and Fremont stations in the Warm Springs and Richmond directions

Parallel bus service is available via AC Transit routes 97, 99, 200 and 217.