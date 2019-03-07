Firefighters at the scene of a gas leak on Monterey Highway between Bernal Rd. and Monterey Circle, March 7, 2019. (San Jose Fire Dept.)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Evacuations were underway in South San Jose Thursday afternoon after a construction crew punctured a gas line, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said the call came in around 1 p.m. at a construction site on the Monterey Highway, between Bernal Rd. and Monterey Circle.

Two buildings and a bar, the Hideaway Lounge, have been evacuated.

@SJFD, SJPD AND PG&E on scene of a gas leak. Monterey Highway closed northbound at Monterey Circle. Please avoid the area. MEDIA STAGING NB MONTEREY SOUTH OF MONTEREY CL. pic.twitter.com/D4r3aKVosC — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 7, 2019

Monterey Highway was shut down in both directions between Bernal and Monterey Circle.

Additional information was not immediately available.