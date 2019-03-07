Filed Under:Gas leak, San Jose
Firefighters at the scene of a gas leak on Monterey Highway between Bernal Rd. and Monterey Circle, March 7, 2019. (San Jose Fire Dept.)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Evacuations were underway in South San Jose Thursday afternoon after a construction crew punctured a gas line, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said the call came in around 1 p.m. at a construction site on the Monterey Highway, between Bernal Rd. and Monterey Circle.

Two buildings and a bar, the Hideaway Lounge, have been evacuated.

Monterey Highway was shut down in both directions between Bernal and Monterey Circle.

Additional information was not immediately available.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s