Firefighters at the scene of a gas leak on Monterey Highway between Bernal Rd. and Monterey Circle, March 7, 2019. (San Jose Fire Dept.)
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Evacuations were underway in South San Jose Thursday afternoon after a construction crew punctured a gas line, authorities said.
The San Jose Fire Department said the call came in around 1 p.m. at a construction site on the Monterey Highway, between Bernal Rd. and Monterey Circle.
Two buildings and a bar, the Hideaway Lounge, have been evacuated.
Monterey Highway was shut down in both directions between Bernal and Monterey Circle.
Additional information was not immediately available.