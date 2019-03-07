



SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – The San Ramon Valley Unified School district and the union representing nearly 1,700 teachers and school employees appeared to make progress on a new contract during negotiations Wednesday.

According to officials, the district and unions have signed 11 different tentative agreements, but have still not yet reached a deal.

“This constitutes tremendous progress,” the district said in a statement. “We had an outstanding day and look forward to returning to the table as soon as possible to reach agreement on the remaining few issues.”

The district did not specify in its statement which issues remained unsettled.

Last week, a strike authorization vote was held in which nearly 98 percent of teachers voted in favor.

The teachers, whose contract expires at the end of June, are asking for a five percent raise and class size reductions, among other things.

Teachers have threatened to go on strike as soon as late April if an agreement is not reached.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.