  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 7pm
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, missing cat found


BUTTE COUNTY (CBS 13) — Months after going missing in the Camp Fire, a cat has been rescued and is now ready to reunite with his family, which has since relocated to Missouri.

The cat’s owners say they never stopped thinking about their beloved Dexter. At times they thought there was just no way he was still alive, but other times they still held out hope. They say this a very happy ending to what’s been a very devastating time.

The family home was destroyed in the Camp Fire, but 102 days later, Dexter was found in the fire zone by rescuers from the Field Haven Feline Center.

READ MORE AT CBS SACRAMENTO

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s