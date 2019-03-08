



BUTTE COUNTY (CBS 13) — Months after going missing in the Camp Fire, a cat has been rescued and is now ready to reunite with his family, which has since relocated to Missouri.

The cat’s owners say they never stopped thinking about their beloved Dexter. At times they thought there was just no way he was still alive, but other times they still held out hope. They say this a very happy ending to what’s been a very devastating time.

The family home was destroyed in the Camp Fire, but 102 days later, Dexter was found in the fire zone by rescuers from the Field Haven Feline Center.

READ MORE AT CBS SACRAMENTO