The Oakland High Wildcats girls basketball team poses after winning the CIF Division III Girls Basketball Championship at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, March 8, 2019. (California Interscholastic Federation/Facebook)

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Oakland High School has won the California state championship in girls basketball, the first state title in the school’s history.

The Wildcats defeated the McFarland (Kern County) Cougars 51-35 Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in the California Interscholastic Federation Division III championship game.

Oakland High is the first team from the Oakland Athletic League to win a title since 2005. A second OAL team, Oakland Tech, will play for the Division IV state championship Saturday against Northview (Los Angeles County).