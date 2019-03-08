OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck along the Hayward Fault near the area of Lincoln Avenue and Highway 13 in the Oakland hills around 10:41 p.m. Friday.
There were no reports of damages.
Will be updated.
