OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck along the Hayward Fault near the area of Lincoln Avenue and Highway 13 in the Oakland hills around 10:41 p.m. Friday.

There were no reports of damages.

Will be updated.

