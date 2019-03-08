By Hoodline

Interested in checking out the newest food and drink businesses to open in the Tenderloin? From a Chinese-inspired chicken sandwich shop to a zombie-themed tiki bar, read on for the newest spots to land in this area of San Francisco.

Paper Rooster

670 Larkin S

Located in the former The Chairman space, Paper Rooster offers a Chinese-inflected take on chicken sandwiches. Founder Stanley Yee, a San Francisco native, pays homage to the Chinese ingredients he grew up with in combos like the Reserve, with roast chicken, crispy chicken skin, XO sauce and Vietnamese pickles. There are vegetarian options, too.

To round the meal out, customers can accompany their sandwiches with house-made snacks like sriracha and shrimp chips and jasmine- or ginger-flavored sodas. You can check out the full menu here.

Yelp users are excited about Paper Rooster, which currently holds five stars out of 34 reviews on the site.

Yelper Matt L., who reviewed Paper Rooster on Feb. 2, wrote, “Wow. So much flavor. I got the General. It’s a fried chicken breast flavored with some kind of spicy jasmine tea brine. High quality chicken, great flavor and bread was delicious.”

Yelper Jindou L. wrote, “Wow. Tried the Emperor sandwich. It was an explosion of joy in my mouth. My first bite was met with the initial familiarity of a Chinese style crispy skin chicken.”

Paper Rooster is open from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

393 Eddy St.

Louisiana-based national chain Krispy Krunchy Chicken recently debuted in the former Tender Loving Food space, serving up its signature fried chicken and honey-butter biscuits.

Since its founding in 1989, the restaurant has been rapidly expanding and has roughly 2,300 independently operated locations in 41 states. On the menu, look for crispy chicken sandwiches, Buffalo wings, Cajun tenders and more. Sides include jambalaya and red beans and rice. The shop serves breakfast, too. (Check out the full lineup here.)

With a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Simon C. wrote, “The fried chicken itself [is] better than KFC and lighter than Popeyes, IMO. The mac n’ cheese and jambalaya are awesome.”

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is open from noon–10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Zombie Village

441 Jones St.

Zombie Village is a new tiki bar from the Future Bars group (which also owns Pagan Idol, Bourbon & Branch, and Rickhouse). The group also ran it in its former iteration as Tradition.

Look for signature drinks like the Witch Doctor, with Jamaican rum, grapefruit and lime; the 146 Swizzle, with Trinidad dark overproof rum and cinnamon; or the Alcatraz Island, with gin, apple brandy and tropical bitters. There’s also an extensive list of rum, agave spirits, gin and whisky served by the glass.

Zombie Village currently holds four stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Janice L., who reviewed Zombie Village on Feb. 2, wrote, “We started out with a fishbowl; I forgot the name, but it was the largest one. I was expecting it to be super-sweet, but to my surprise, it was pretty strong and was perfect for sharing between the six of us.”

Zombie Village is open from 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m.–2 a.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)