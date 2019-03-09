



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two adults and two children were displaced by a two-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to fire personnel.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m. and contained at approximately 4:51 a.m., according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

The majority of the damage affected an under-construction home and nearby homes suffered minimal damage, fire union officials said. The displaced residents live in a home nearby, Baxter said. The Red Cross was notified to offer assistance.

