ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — One man died and another suffered minor injuries after they were shot in Antioch on Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:12 p.m. near the intersection of West 19th and D streets, police said. Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old in the middle of the street and a 20-year-old man near the front of a residence, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where the 20-year-old died from his injuries, according to police. The 25-year-old man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Antioch police at (925) 779-6874 or Detective Loren Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884.

Witnesses can also text tips to 274637 with the word “ANTIOCH” in the message.

