SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Some Bay Area high school basketball teams were celebrating huge victories at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state championship games Saturday. Two teams even made history.

The Campolindo Cougars from Moraga won their first-ever state title over Ontario Colony, 55-40 in the Division II final at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers routed Pinewood, 69-51. It’s the girls team’s fourth state championship, first in the Open Division. The boys #6-ranked team dominated Sheldon in the Open Division finals, winning 76-52.

Menlo Schools Knights beat Rolling Hills Prep, 70-63, to win their first Division 2 state title since 1991.

Oakland Tech’s Bulldogs outscored Northview High, 55-27, winning their first Division 4 state title since 2005.

On Friday, Oakland High’s Wildcats beat McFarland High Cougars 51-35 to become Division 3 champs.

It was the first time 2 girls teams from Oakland took home the state championship in the same year.