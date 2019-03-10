  • KPIX 5On Air

The iconic Lone Cypress on 17 Mile Drive on the Monterey Peninsula lost a branch in the winter 2019 storms. (KION-TV)


MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old man was injured and hoisted up from below the Lone Cypress Overlook Friday morning after falling from the outlook along 17-Mile Drive on the Monterey County coastline, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey and Pebble Beach Community Services District crews responded to a call at 8:47 a.m. Friday of a man having fallen off the wall at the overlook.

First responders had to use a truck hoist to pull the victim, on a stretcher, up the wall to safety.

The man was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas for treatment.

Lone Cypress Before and After

The Lone Cypress was damaged in a Feb. 2019 storm, losing one of its branches. (Left: KION-TV photo 2019; Inset: the Lone Cypress in 1987, James Irwin, cbsSF.com)

The Lone Cypress, between Cypress Point and Pebble Beach golf courses is one of the most photographed trees in North America.

Believed to be more than two centuries old, the famed Monterey cypress was damaged in a mid-February 2019 storm, losing one of its limbs.

