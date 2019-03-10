OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A suspect who wanted to kill police deputies at the Oakland International Airport was arrested on Sunday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:45 a.m., a man approached sheriff vehicles wielding a golden folding knife. The vehicles were empty as deputies were patrolling the terminal on foot, but the man was looking inside the windows of the vehicles. Police said he was “looking for a deputy.”

We recovered this knife from him. He later told us his intent was to kill a police officer. Fortunately, things worked in everyone’s favor and he is now under arrest. Great work by our Oakland Airport Police Deputies. pic.twitter.com/QPTf3FqFc9 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 10, 2019

After deputies were alerted to the man and saw him with the weapon, they confronted the suspect, who then dropped the knife. But after dropping the weapon, he became “uncooperative” and picked it back up, officials said.

Again armed with the knife, the suspect began to walk toward a female deputy, who had her firearm brandished from a safe distance. The suspect then turned around and began walking toward the patrol cars.

After being confronted by deputies, he dropped the knife then picked it back up. After several tense moments deputies were able to de-escalate the situation and detain him without force. pic.twitter.com/nY8PmgAVdq — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 10, 2019

More deputies came to the scene and, after several tense moments, were able to calm the situation and get the suspect into custody without any further trouble. The whole incident only lasted about three and a half minutes, according Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly said that after the 28-year-old suspect was detained, he stated that he wanted to threaten a police officer so that he could be shot and killed by a police officer.

He was placed under arrest for several charges, including brandishing a weapon and criminal threats.