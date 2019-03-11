Filed Under:NFL, Oakland Raiders, Trent Brown
trent brown AP Photo

ALAMEDA (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to sign free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown to a four-year deal worth a record $66 million.

A person familiar with the contract said Monday that Brown will receive $36.75 million guaranteed in the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be finalized until the new league year starts Wednesday.

Brown went from a seventh-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2015 to a record-setting contract this offseason after starring in the playoffs for New England last season on the way to a Super Bowl title.

