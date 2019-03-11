SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed appointed Manohar Raju as the city’s new public defender to replace Jeff Adachi, who died last month.

It’s official. SF Mayor @LondonBreed names Manohar Raju to serve as San Francisco Public Defender. @kpix pic.twitter.com/Y6ZAGV982I — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) March 11, 2019

Raju has served in the San Francisco Public Defender’s office for the past 11 years and previously was a public defender for Contra Costa County.

“Mano has demonstrated a commitment to justice and equity on behalf of not only his clients, but also the entire community that Public Defender’s Office serves,” Breed said in a statement.

Adachi, 59, passed away on Feb. 22 after having dinner with a friend in the city’s North Beach neighborhood. Police have ruled out foul play in the death.

More details to come.

