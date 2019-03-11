  • KPIX 5On Air

Manohar Raju, San Francisco Public Defender. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed appointed Manohar Raju as the city’s new public defender to replace Jeff Adachi, who died last month.

Raju has served in the San Francisco Public Defender’s office for the past 11 years and previously was a public defender for Contra Costa County.

“Mano has demonstrated a commitment to justice and equity on behalf of not only his clients, but also the entire community that Public Defender’s Office serves,” Breed said in a statement.

Adachi, 59, passed away on Feb. 22 after having dinner with a friend in the city’s North Beach neighborhood. Police have ruled out foul play in the death.

More details to come.

