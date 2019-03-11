Filed Under:Maurice Washington, Nebraska, Sexual assault

SAN JOSE (CBS SF / AP) — Nebraska running back Maurice Washington surrendered to authorities in the Bay Area on Monday to face felony and misdemeanor charges related to possession and distribution of a video of his former girlfriend allegedly being sexually assaulted by two other people in 2016.

Deputy Michael Low of the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office in San Jose said Washington surrendered about 7 a.m. and left on bail a short time later. Low said the original bail amount was $35,000.

Washington is accused of obtaining a video of the alleged assault, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018.

Running back Maurice Washington #28 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Electronic court records didn’t list a date for Washington’s initial court appearance. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said last week that Washington would participate in spring practice in a limited role.

