DUBLIn (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old inmate has been arrested after his 70-year-old cellmate died of injuries consistent with a physical assault over the weekend, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said that they were called to a cell shared by Augusto Pajuelo and Paul Stefano at 6 a.m. Saturday.

They discovered the 70-year-old Pajuelo on the cell floor severely injured and unresponsive. He had suffered injuries consistent with a felonious physical assault.

Life saving measures were performed and Pajuelo was transported to Stanford Health Care Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives have arrested Stefano, who was inside the cell at the time of the assault. A motive for the sudden violent attack has not yet be determined.

Pajuelo was remanded into custody at Santa Rita Jail on February 9, 2018. He was booked on lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 and the continuous sexual abuse on a child charges.

Meanwhile, Stefano was booked into custody at Santa Rita Jail on March 6, 2019 on vehicle theft charges.