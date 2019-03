SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The only thing better than a short stack with melted butter and syrup is a free short stack with melted butter and syrup!

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, pancakes are free at the International House of Pancakes.

It’s IHOP’s 14th Annual Free Pancake Day.

This year’s theme is ‘Flip it Forward.’

Only one free short stack per customer.

IHOP is encouraging customers to donate to the to various charities for children.

Last year, they raised $4 million.